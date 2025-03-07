Wound Care Solutions

Meet Dr. Priya Asija who is a doctor at SAAK Health, and is one of many that brings specialty care to the neighborhood. All wounds are not the same and should not be treated the same, SAAK health is here to give you the personalized treatment you deserve. Patients can now get cardiovascular care, wound care and women's health all under one roof. Their mission is to provide high-quality healthcare services with a focus on friendly, professional, and accessible care for Brookfield and the surrounding communities. After a successful month of promotion, SAAK Health have decided to continue the promotion until April 15th. A cash fee of $200 which includes a consultation with Dr. Asija followed by an hour in the Hyperbaric Oxygen chambers. If you take advantage of the promotion, it will be $200 per visit.

To make an appointment or learn more call (262) 444-5148 or go to SAAK Health