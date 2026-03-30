World Bipolar Day

March 30 is National Bipolar Day, a day to recognize and help increase understanding of bipolar disorder. Emily Washcovick was diagnosed with bipolar disorder on October 16, 2018. Since then, she has shared her experience living with bipolar disorder and what led her to seek treatment. She talks through common misconceptions and offers encouragement to people struggling with bipolar disorder who may be reluctant to get treatment.

Lean more about Bipolar disorder at Bipolar Brought Balance or RogersBH.org.