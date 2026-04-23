Working With Hormones to Lead Better Lives

Hormones control so much in our lives, but trying to simply "fix" a hormone imbalance may not be a long term fix. The Agenda, is a new app that simplifies hormone-cycle-based living, by encouraging women to work with their hormones instead of against them. Alyx Coble-Frakes, Founder & CEO, of The Agenda, shares how hormones impact feelings of affectionate, irritation, and even play a role in weight loss.

Download The Agenda. app at theagendaperiod.com

Follow @theagendaperiod on Instagram & TikTok