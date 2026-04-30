Working Underground, Without Destroying Lawns

Hammerhead Trenchless proudly manufacture innovative solutions for underground construction right here in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. Beyond manufacturing equipment sold to customers around the world, HammerHead also provides unmatched comprehensive training with real life scenarios.

HammerHead works with companies around Wisconsin to provide the best tools available for repairing Wisconsin's infrastructure. SewerNinjas, is one of these companies, with employees being trained at HammerHead University, and by utilizing cutting edge tools like their Bluelight LED Lining System, Sewer Ninja teams are able to work up to five times faster.

For more information, visit Hammerhead Trenchless or call 920-648-4848

For more about Sewer Ninjas, call 414-250-8605 or visit SewerNinjas.com