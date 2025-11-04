Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Women’s Soccer Club’s 25th Anniversary “Soccer Ball” Gala

Women's Soccer Club
Posted

Ginny McCullough, Chia Vang, and Kayla Creed join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the Women's Soccer Club and its 25th Anniversary Gala.

The Women's Soccer Club (WSC), has 700 active members from Wisconsin and focuses on health and wellness through soccer. The WSC started 25 years ago with Ginny McCullough. Ginny and her husband used soccer as an outlet from the stress and pressure of their son's health condition. You can learn more about the club's history on its website.

The Gala will feature a photo booth, silent auction, raffles, food, drinks, music, and more! You can get early bird pricing through November 6.

December 6, 2025 starting at 6 PM
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel,
375 S Moorland Rd,
Brookfield, WI

For more information, to get involved, or to RSVP for the event, visit Women's Soccer Club

