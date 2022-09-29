Women's Health: Exploring the 4th Trimester

Between the Hips: A Practical Guide for Women: Gone are the days when women had to accept their symptoms just because they had a baby, got older, or were plagued with "female trouble." With Dr. Megan Rorabeck as your guide, you can finally shine a light on your pelvic health challenges, become empowered, and learn solid solutions. She joins us with Molly Sommerhalder, yoga teacher, to talk about women's health and exploring the 4th trimester.