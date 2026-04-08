Witness The Unbreakable Spirit of Frida Kahlo

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Frida…A Self Portrait, a vibrant, imaginative, and deeply human portrait of one of the world’s most iconic artists Frida Kahlo. Written and performed by the Vanessa Severo, this intimate and visually stunning production invites audiences into Frida's heart, humor, and unbreakable spirit brought to life on stage. The performance will run from April 3rd-May 17th in the Herro-Franke Studio.

To purchase tickets to Frida…A Self Portrait go to www.MilwaukeeRep.com or call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490.