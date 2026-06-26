Wisconsin's Tequila Lives Around the Corner in Brookfield

The Co-Founder & CEO of Manuscrito Tequila, Jacob Taylor, is here to talk about his brand. Manuscrito Tequila is an award winning, additive free tequila created by three friends from Brookfield seeking to curb their drinking habits toward healthier spirits that fit better with their busy family lifestyles. Manuscrito tells its story through chapters, or expressions, including blanco and reposado tequilas that are both approachable for new tequila drinkers and seasoned aficionados alike. Manuscrito has three ingredients: water, agave, and yeast, made the clean/traditional way.

Purchase merchandise (not including tequila) on their website for 40% off through July using code MorningBlend.