Wisconsin's Oldest County Fair Turns 184 Years Old!

Come kick it in Waukesha this weekend! Waukesha is celebrating their 184th year as Wisconsin's oldest county fair! Check it out for live music, animals, rides and more. We have a friend from Waukesha State bank telling us why they are excited to be a part of the Fun & supporting such strong community events in their town. The Fair runs multiple daily specials to help kick up the Fun in 2026. Once you enter the gate, there are so many free things to experience and do. There is truly something for everyone!

Get Your Kicks and Join Us at the Waukesha County Fair July 15-19 presented by Inpro with support from Waukesha State Bank. Buy tickets online & check the schedule at Oldest County Fair in Wisconsin | Waukesha County Fair