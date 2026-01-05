Wisconsin's Most Prestigious Wedding Show

At Wisconsin’s longest-running and most prestigious wedding show, attendees will enjoy a whirlwind of wedding ideas, services, and trending products.

There will be over 100 exhibits available for attendees to consult on all aspects of wedding planning, including the latest trends in wedding gowns and men’s formal wear, catering, bakery and desserts, custom invitations, DJs and musicians, photographers and videographers, florists, reception facilities, travel planning, and more!

Attendees can enter to win a five-night honeymoon getaway, A variety of other raffle prizes, and enjoy more than 50 in-booth giveaways, live music, fashion shows, themed beverages, and so much more!

January 10, 10 am - 4 pm

January 11, 10 am - 3 pm

Located at the Exposition Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Advance tickets are on sale now!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Wisconsin Wedding Show.