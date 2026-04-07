Wisconsin's Largest Bike Sale

Kickoff the biking season this weekend at Wheel & Sprocket's Bike Expo Sale. With over 2,000 bikes for sale ranging from affordable used bikes to top of the line cycles, you are sure to find the perfect fit for your needs.

Its more than a sale, with bike experts and members of the riding community, this is a great opportunity to get out and enjoy this warmer weather and a chance to make some new friends.

Wheel & Sprocket's Bike Expo Sale will be held this weekend, April 10-12 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park.