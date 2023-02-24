Winter Sports Made Accessible for All Kids

The Share Winter Foundation is a non-profit organization that works to improve the lives, health and fitness of youth through winter sports. Their goal is to create a more diverse and welcoming winter sports community throughout the U.S. They want to prove that affordable skiing and snowboarding opportunities exist for all demographics. Motel 6 has partnered with the Share Winter Foundation. CEO of Share Winter Foundation, Constance Beverley joins us to talk more about this wonderful partnership.

The Foundation operates entirely because of their partners and this year, Motel 6 has generously donated to fund transportation to and from ski resorts for over 200 children

across the Midwest, including the Boardslide Mission and Positive Altitudes in Milwaukee.

For those looking to plan a budget-friendly trip this winter, Motel 6 and Studio 6 have more than 1,400 locations across the U.S. and Canada, with nearly 280 locations conveniently located near ski resorts, offering a clean, comfortable and affordable place to rest your head at night.

Join Motel 6’s loyalty program, My6 to receive 10% off adult and kids Indy Pass tickets, a multi-resort season pass with access to over 80 ski areas across North America, with the code MOTEL6INDY23.

