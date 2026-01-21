Winter Shopping You Don’t Want to Miss

re:Craft and Relic’s Winter Market returns January 31 and February 1 at the MKE County Sports Complex in Franklin. Owner Sue Smith says what sets this market apart is its carefully curated mix of 150+ artists, makers, vintage curators, and pop‑up boutiques from across the Midwest—no mass‑produced items here.

Even if you shopped the November event, expect new vendors, fresh inventory, and seasonal finds. Tickets can be purchased online, with VIP and Early Bird hours offering first access and a relaxed shopping experience. Kids 12 and under are free, and Happy Hour admission is just $1 from 3–4 pm daily.

Get tickets at www.recraftandrelic.com

