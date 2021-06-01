Winner Announced for The Morning Blend Gives Back with Bank Five Nine

Our next winner in The Morning Blend Gives back with Bank Five Nine is Jacarrie Kicks For Kids. JK4K restores shoes and donates them to local children in Milwaukee, but the meaning and appreciation goes much deeper than this! This nonprofit can change the world, two feet a time, through youth-driven community programming, mentorship, and soft skills development.

JK4K has various programming and events that help the community come together for a greater good. Joining us today to discuss some of these programs is President & CEO Jacarrie Carr. Jacarrie is joined by volunteers Delavonte Henderson and Syanne Garrett.

The JK4K sweatshirts and hoodies are coming out this fall, $60 for a hoodie and $40 for a sweatshirt. Half of the proceeds will go towards the JK4K scholarship fund.

Jacarrie Kicks For Kids

7972 W. Appleton Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53218

Jk4k.org