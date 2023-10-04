Willy Porter Sings "Change Your Mind" Live!

Willy Porter, musician, joins us on the blend for a live performance! He will be playing his song "Change Your Mind" from his band's latest album release. Willy's new album, "The Ravine" features 12 new songs! CD release shows will be taking place this week at Shank Hall in Milwaukee and at SPACE in Evanston. The Willy Porter Band will be playing concerts at Shank Hall on October 6 and 7 at 8pm. To get tickets visit ShankHall.com.