Wildcard Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere

The bets are bigger and the stakes are higher in the ten-episode return of Wildcard Kitchen, Food Network’s exclusive late-night culinary card game where all-star chefs bet, bluff and backstab for cold hard cash and bragging rights. In the season premiere on Tuesday, January 7th at 9pm ET/PT, Vegas big spenders Jet Tila and siblings Michael and Bryan Voltaggio up the ante by bringing double the cash to the table, while serving up delectable dishes and lots of trash talk to determine who will be crowned king of the high-stakes kitchen. For more information on the show and how to stream, visit Wildcard Kitchen | Food Network

