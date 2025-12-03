Wild Lights at the Zoo!

Experience the magic of the Holiday season at Wild Lights! Explore the Zoo after dark with sparkling lights and animal-themed displays. There are many ways to experience the lights, with a drive-thru night from the comfort of your car, or take part in Cheers, the 21+ evening with special drinks and festive food.

Prepurchase your tickets online. There are two special Wild Lights Wednesdays available Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, with tickets at just $12, or regular Wild Lights nights are available until Dec 31. Tickets are on sale now at milwaukeezo.org.