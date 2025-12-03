Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wild Lights at the Zoo!

Milwaukee County Zoo
Wild Lights at the Zoo!
Experience the magic of the Holiday season at Wild Lights! Explore the Zoo after dark with sparkling lights and animal-themed displays. There are many ways to experience the lights, with a drive-thru night from the comfort of your car, or take part in Cheers, the 21+ evening with special drinks and festive food.

Prepurchase your tickets online. There are two special Wild Lights Wednesdays available Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, with tickets at just $12, or regular Wild Lights nights are available until Dec 31. Tickets are on sale now at milwaukeezo.org.

