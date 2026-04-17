WI Inter-District Public School Open Enrollment Program

The environment of a school is an important factor in a child's educational journey, but sometimes a traditional in-person setting doesn't work as well as expected. eAchieve Academy is a tuition-free, online public charter school based in Wisconsin that provides a personalized, flexible, self-paced learning alternative to traditional in-person schooling. Katie Burns, Math Teacher, and Greta Guentsch, Member of the Peer Tutoring Center, discuss how eAchieve's approach is different from traditional schooling, how it can make learning more effective, and how it works for Wisconsin families.

To learn more information, visit eAchieve Academy | Home.