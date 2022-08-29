Why You Should Limit Screen Time

Health reporter Anna Medaris joins us to talk a digital detox. We are fixated on devices and technology but our brains need a break. Anna says consider taking a one month retreat with no phone! Ok, maybe that's not realistic. For some of us a day without our phone could be glorious. If you are addicted maybe start with a device free meal! When we put down the devices, our brains get to experience new things and we make better connections! Give it a try. A digital detox can be whatever you want it to be!

