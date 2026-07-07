Why Professional Guidance Matters When Buying a Home

Missy Buttrum joins the show to discuss why professional guidance matters when shopping for a home. With a unique perspective on real estate and 15 years of experience in the Milwaukee area, Missy helps buyers feel more confident throughout the process. Today Missy goes over 5 home buying myths. Real estate professionals can provide valuable insight, help strengthen offers, and make the home-buying experience easier to navigate.

For more information, visit https://www.homewire.com/ or call Missy at 262-227-7064.