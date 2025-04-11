After losing her dog, Erika Sinner turned grief into purpose by launching Pets Are Family, a book advocating for pet bereavement leave in workplaces. She champions empathy-driven change, urging companies to support employees through pet loss. Her efforts highlight how compassionate policies can improve morale, retention, and mental health—recognizing the deep emotional bonds between people and their pets.
Why Pet Loss Deserves Workplace Compassion: The Movement Behind Pets Are Family
Erika Sinner
Posted
After losing her dog, Erika Sinner turned grief into purpose by launching Pets Are Family, a book advocating for pet bereavement leave in workplaces. She champions empathy-driven change, urging companies to support employees through pet loss. Her efforts highlight how compassionate policies can improve morale, retention, and mental health—recognizing the deep emotional bonds between people and their pets.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.