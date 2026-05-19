Why Manitowoc Is A Great Getaway This Summer

Visit Manitowoc is the destination marketing organization for the City of Manitowoc. Courtney Hansen joins us today to tell us why viewers should make the quick and easy road trip to Manitowoc this summer to experience the destination and it’s special events. They host lots of festivals! There are outdoor activities, breweries, museums and food!

Here is a list of some of the festivals:

Metro Jam – June 19-20

4th on the Shore and SubFest – July 4

Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival – July 18-19

Mal City Brewfest – August 1

Lakeshore Balloon Glow – August 14

Live music many days of the week

Got to VisitManitowoc.com to plan your trip! or Visit the TMJ4 website here to enter to win a nice getaway to Manitowoc.