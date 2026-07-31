Why Growth Starts Where Comfort Ends

What keeps us stuck in our comfort zones, and what happens when we take that first step outside of them? Christine Finerty, M.S., L.P.C., from Touchstone Counseling, shares why growth begins with a willingness to try something new, even when it feels uncomfortable.

Using a simple visual demonstration, Christine explains the difference between the comfort zone and the growth zone, why fear often holds us back, and how taking small, intentional actions can build confidence over time. She also debunks the myth that once you leave your comfort zone, you can never return. In reality, it's healthy to move between comfort and growth as you develop new skills and confidence.

Christine offers practical tips anyone can use, from making a small change to your daily routine to saying yes to opportunities you've been avoiding. Tune in to learn how small acts of courage can lead to lasting personal growth.

For more call: 414-331-8246 or visit Touchstone Counseling