Why Estate Planning Now Is So Important

Many people today still don't understand the difference between estate planning and simply writing your will. Today we are joined by Attorney Dan Krause, who shares why estate planning is vital, and how the government has different plans for your estate after you die. Many people struggle to find the motivation to plan their estate, and when they actually need it sorted they have more pressing matters, which is why if you invest in an estate plan before March 13th, you can get $500 off if you mention the Morning Blend.

For more information, call Krause Estate Planning & Elder Law Center at 414-285-1082, or visit www.estateplanningpeople.com