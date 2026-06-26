Why Cookie the Dog Needs Your Dough

Help out this "tough cookie" with your donation! Cookie, a sweet little Frenchie, came to Elmbrook Humane Society a few weeks ago in need of several major medical procedures, including a bilateral TECA and palate correction surgery. As a nonprofit humane society, they are fundraising to help cover the cost of her upcoming surgeries over the next few months and give her the care she needs.

Despite her medical challenges, Cookie is full of sweet, silly energy and has already stolen our hearts. If you're able to contribute, any amount helps us get this special girl one step closer to a healthier, more comfortable life. We are structuring this fundraiser in phases, based on her surgery schedule.

You can follow her story on their social media pages @elmbrookhumanesociety!

Help Cookie out with your dough here: One Tough Cookie