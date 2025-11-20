Why a Well-Fitting Bra Matters More Than You Think

Chloe Amato joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss why women should take the time to get properly fitted for a well-fitting bra, especially around the holidays.

Allure Intimate Apparel has been providing bra fittings in a comfortable, professional environment since 2003. With two stores in the Milwaukee area, it's Southeastern Wisconsin's go-to location for bras, lingerie, pajamas, and more.

Through the rest of the year, new clients who mention "Morning Blend" get $10 off their purchase! Visit its locations in Mequon and Brookfield, or go to Allure