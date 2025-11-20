Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Why a Well-Fitting Bra Matters More Than You Think

Allure Intimate Apparel
Why a Well-Fitting Bra Matters More Than You Think
Posted

Chloe Amato joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss why women should take the time to get properly fitted for a well-fitting bra, especially around the holidays.

Allure Intimate Apparel has been providing bra fittings in a comfortable, professional environment since 2003. With two stores in the Milwaukee area, it's Southeastern Wisconsin's go-to location for bras, lingerie, pajamas, and more.

Through the rest of the year, new clients who mention "Morning Blend" get $10 off their purchase! Visit its locations in Mequon and Brookfield, or go to Allure

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo