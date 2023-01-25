Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? A must-see masterpiece in its first professional Milwaukee production in over two decades featuring two of Wisconsin's most legendary master actors Laura Gordon and Jim Ridge in the iconic roles of George and Martha. The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre is proud to present this production.

Selected for the 1963 Pulitzer Prize in Drama, winner of the 1963 Tony Award for Best Play, 1963 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play, and 2013 Tony Award for Best Revival

ABOUT THE PLAY:

On the campus of a small New England college, long-married George and Martha invite an opportunistic new professor and his stunningly naïve wife home for a nightcap following a faculty mixer. As the cocktails flow, the young pair find themselves caught in the crossfire of a savage marital war between one of the most legendarily dysfunctional couples ever created. As the combatants attack the self-deceptions they’ve forged for their own survival, the enormous secrets at the foundation of their relationship slowly emerge in this hilarious and harrowing classic that forever changed the face of the American theater.

Today we are joined by actors Casey Hoekstra and Kate Romond

The mission of the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre is to produce intimate, high-quality, professional theatrical works of literary merit that engage and challenge the audience, while employing and nurturing principally local theatre artists.

