White Attire, Secret Destination: Exclusive Milwaukee Dinner Returns for Another Magical Evening

One of Milwaukee’s most elegant and unique events is back! Dîner en Blanc-Milwaukee returns Saturday, August 15, inviting guests to dress in all white and gather for a chic outdoor dining experience at a secret location revealed only moments before arrival.

Part of a global phenomenon celebrated in more than 120 cities worldwide, Dîner en Blanc combines gourmet dining, fashion, community, and surprise into one unforgettable evening. Guests bring their own tables, chairs, and picnic fare before enjoying a night of dining, dancing, and connection in a spectacular public space!