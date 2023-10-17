Which Horror Novels Should You Read This October?

Looking for a good book to get you to Halloween? Carole Barrowman has an amazing selection of Horror Novels with her that you definitely need to add to your TBR list.

Carole Barrowman is an English professor at Alverno College, the author of the Hollow Earth series, and a Reviewer Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Minneapolis Star Tribune. Which such accomplishments like this, there is no doubt that she will have great recommendations. Check out what she has in store for you this October!

The Devil’s Promise by Celso Hurtado (Inkshares)

This is the second book in an entertaining and scary YA series, featuring seventeen year old detective of the supernatural, Erasmo Cruz. Cruz investigates demons and devils and “cleanses haunted houses” to pay his grandmother’s hospital bills. In Erasmo’s latest case, he’s hired to help a client break a promise he made years ago with the devil.

The September House by Carissa Orlando (Berkley)

If you prefer your horror unusual and funny, you’ll love this novel. One month a year the walls in this house bleed and moan and scream and that’s not all. This is a bloody clever story… and I mean that literally.

Black Sheep by Rachel Harrison (Berkley)

Rachel Harrison’s novel is also a pretty funny (doesn’t become too grotesque until the end). It’s about a devilishly dysfunctional family. The main character, Vesper, returns to her rural home and to the satanic cult in which she was raised for a wedding of her best-friend and her ex. Cue the horror.

Don't waste any time and go grab your copies now!