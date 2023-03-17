Watch Now
Which Heart Disease Your Doctor Might Not Be Testing You For

The Family Heart Foundation
Katherine Wilemon and Dr. Seth Baum join us today to tell us about the genetic condition that could be the cause of your early heart disease, but your doctor might not be testing you for it. Less than 1% of Americans have been tested to determine if they inherited a Lipoprotein(a) mutation that raises their risk of premature stroke and heart attacks, according to the Family Heart Foundation. Learn who should have their Lp(a) measured and when. For more information, visit online at Family Heart Foundation.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 12:36:40-04

