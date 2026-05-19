When A Senior Needs to Sell Their Home

Bruce’s Team has been helping seniors with the moving and downsizing process for over 45 years! They help seniors and their families move from their life-long homes, and transition to a better lifestyle that fits their needs. However, you may find yourself trying to navigate and management a full on crisis when it comes to selling a loved ones home. Elder law attorney, Mary Youssi, with Walny Legal Group talks about navigating this sometimes uncomfortable situation. Erica Petri from Bruce's Team can help with the physical move and downsizing.