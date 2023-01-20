What's Trending in Fashion This Week

Erin Juzenas of Shop Privy says refresh your closet with our active and athleisure apparel! Now is a great time to add these pieces to your wardrobe. Whether your New Year’s resolution is being more active, or you just want to be comfy during these cold months of the year, Shop Privy has you covered.

They receive new inventory every single day. If you come into the store once a month it’ll look like a new store every time!

Erin is giving 15% off this weekend (Fri-Sun) to anyone who mentions the Morning Blend!

Shop Privy is in Wauwatosa at 7605 Harwood Ave,

