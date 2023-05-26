Ryan Jay sticks around for an extra chat about what's buzzing. From some new shows and movies that have piqued his interest to some events taking place in Milwaukee this memorial day weekend. Join Tiffany Ogle, Ryan Jay and Molly Fay for this fun and informational chat.
What's Going On In Milwaukee?
Ryan Jay, Molly Fay and Tiffany Ogle chat about Memorial Day weekend events.
Posted at 10:06 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 11:06:25-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.