We answer that age-old question... What's for Dinner? This week, a classic open face sandwich that's perfect for feeding a crowd! Enjoy this simple recipe for Chipped Beef on Toast! For more information and this complete recipe, check out SentryFoods.com.
What's for Dinner? - Chipped Beef on Toast
Molly is Cooking with Sentry Foods!
Posted at 8:47 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 09:47:52-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.