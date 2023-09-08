What's For Breakfast?

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares National Breakfast Month Essentials.

Squeeze more protein into your breakfast with Mighty Sesame Organic Tahini. [mightysesameco.com]

SPAM® Maple Flavored [spam.com]combines sweet, natural maple flavoring with the salty goodness of SPAM® Classic, giving fans a delicious addition to their breakfast table and beyond. Add it to your waffles, breakfast burritos [spam.com] or a classic SPAM® and eggs combo for a delicious twist on breakfast, perfect for the fall season.

This National Breakfast Month, celebrate with new PEBBLES Waffles [postpebblescereal.com]; they’re a quick and fun breakfast the whole family will enjoy.

Sponsored byLimor Media [limormedia.com]