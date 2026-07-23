What you Should Know with Garden Overflow

This discussion is for all the gardeners with an abundance of zucchini and tomatoes. First of all, these are two popular high-yield plants so it's common! Meagan Gibson, Dietitian and Owner of Gibson Nutrition, will be showing all the different ways to cook and prepare these veggies to help reduce food waste. These seasonal produce can be turned into breakfasts, lunches, dinners, snacks, appetizers, and even desserts! Watch to find all the ways to utalize zucchini and tomatoes while staying nutritious and sustainable.

Gibson Nutrition, LLC, is a nutrition counseling and education company founded in 2021. They help individuals and families eat well in a way that feels realistic, balanced, and stress-free. Through individual and family nutrition counseling, corporate nutrition and wellness programs, classes, and community workshops, the mission is to make balanced eating simple, enjoyable/satisfying, and sustainable for long-term health.

Visit Nutrition Counseling | Gibson Nutrition | Milwaukee Dietitian for more.