What You Need to Know About Title Lock Insurance

Title lock insurance is a service that monitors your home’s title for any unauthorized changes or fraudulent activity. It’s marketed as protection against title theft, where someone illegally transfers your property title and attempts to sell or refinance it. While it doesn't stop theft, it alerts homeowners quickly so they can take legal action. Especially for older adults, staying vigilant with property records and freezing credit can add extra layers of protection against fraud.

