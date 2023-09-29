What You Need to Know About Laser Hair Removal

How many people out there have tried laser hair removal and still have hair? Angie Schaefer, clinic manager at Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss & Medispa joins us to tell us about laser hair removal treatment that actually works. What the laser does is permanently kill the root of the hair follicle so the hair does not grow back. There are different hair growth cycles everyone has and we have to damage the hair in all cycles. The technology of the laser is the best anywhere you can find in the Milwaukee area. The biggest reason is that our laser is equipped with what is called a SkinTel Melanin reader which calculates treatment settings based on pigment in hair and skin.

Mention The Morning Blend and get a FREE Laser Hair Removal Package when one of greater or equal value is purchased.

Visitmilwaukeemedicalweightlossmedispa.comfor more information or call OR Text 414-616-3535 NOW.