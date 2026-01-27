What Winter Really Does to Your Roof

Wisconsin winters are tough on roofs. Owner Eric Brown explains how freezing, melting, and refreezing snow can stress shingles, damage materials underneath, and create hidden issues long before leaks show up. What’s beneath the shingles matters just as much as the surface, which they demonstrate with an on‑air tear test.

If your roof is 15–20 years old, winter wear makes an inspection essential. Siding Unlimited offers a free consultation and an Honest Price Guarantee, using only top‑quality products without gimmicky discounts.

Call 262‑567‑4513 to schedule your free consultation or visit SidingUnlimited.com

