During the next couple of months, millions of Americans will have the opportunity to pick a health care plan for 2023 or make changes to their current coverage of what is known as "open enrollment." Joining us to talk about the upcoming open enrollment season and to share tips on what to look for in a health care plan is Dr. Rhonda Randall, Chief Medical Officer at UnitedHealthcare. To learn more, please click here.
Posted at 10:12 AM, Oct 10, 2022
