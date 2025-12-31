Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
What to Do with Your Pets This Winter
Sophia Nijem from the Humane Animal Welfare Society, joins us on The Morning Blend to share some activities to keep your pet active, even on the coldest winter days.

Some of the activities are DIY, but all are easy ideas to keep your pet active both mentally and physically. Including forging games, DIY scent searching, and training sessions. Tune in for more enrichment activities for your pet!

Learn to “Behave” with HAWS:
- Have a great relationship with your pet, through training, 1:1 sessions, and more.

For all of HAWS’ classes & resources, visit HAWS Training

