What to Do in Those Critical Moments When You’re All Alone

The frightening scenario, experiencing possible heart attack symptoms when no one else is around, is an experience that can happen at any time. Learning the life-saving steps you should take immediately to protect yourself and get help fast. The American Heart Association highlights what to do and what not to do in those critical moments when heart attack symptoms show, and you are alone.

For more information, visit American Heart Association | To be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.