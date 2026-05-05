What Not To Say to The Friend Getting a Divorce!

PartWise is an affordable online platform devoted exclusively to divorce education. With no hidden agenda, it offers a step-by-step road-map to help people navigate the divorce process—legal, financial, emotional and parenting—using learning modules and interactive tools, as well as providing a resource library, downloadable templates and more. It’s designed to help individual at all stages—from the divorce curious to the divorce ready—make informed decisions. Today, Kimberly Miller, the founder of PartWise discusses what NOT to say to a friend going through a divorce.

Go to https://www.part-wise.com to sign up for a free 7-day trial.