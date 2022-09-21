What is Zoom Dysmorphia and How to Combat It

Before the pandemic, most of us had never heard of Zoom, but now even as people return to offices, it’s a staple. Video chatting helped keep families and companies afloat in the height of the pandemic, it still serves a purpose now, but many of us have gone overboard and that can hurt our mental health. Specifically, psychologists have described a phenomenon called Zoom dysmorphia, or when more time looking at your own image on the screen leads to feelings of self-consciousness, body dissatisfaction, and pressure to change your appearance. Health Correspondent, Anna Medaris, explains zoom dysmorphia and how to combat it.

For more information, go to the Insider article Go Ahead, Turn Your Camera Off. Video Calls Are Hurting Mental Health. (insider.com)

