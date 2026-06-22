What Happens When a Person Has Neuropathy?

Neuropathy can be a confusing and frustrating condition, especially when symptoms like tingling, burning, numbness, prickly sensations, or weakness in the legs, feet, or hands slowly develop and do not go away.

Dr. Evan Norum, DC, BCN, founder of Advantage Neuropathy in New Berlin, joins us to explain what happens in the body when peripheral nerves become damaged. He’ll break down how the peripheral nervous system works, why nerve symptoms often increase over time, and why early evaluation can be important.

Dr. Norum will also discuss common signs of peripheral neuropathy, including burning pain, electric-like sensations, numbness, sensitivity, muscle weakness, and balance issues. He’ll explain how Advantage Neuropathy evaluates patients through a detailed consultation and neurological exam, then creates individualized treatment plans based on each patient’s needs.

Advantage Neuropathy focuses on helping patients better understand their symptoms and explore treatment options designed to support nerve function, mobility, and quality of life.

Call now for your $37 Neuropathy Special (Retail Value $249.00), it’s for a LIMITED TIME. Call 262-800-5383 or text TINGLE to 21000.

