What Goes Down the Drain Can End Up in Our Lakes

When rain falls, it can carry more than just water. During Wisconsin Storm water Week, September 19-27, Waukesha County Parks & Land Use is reminding residents that storm water flowing into drains often carries pollutants directly into local lakes, rivers, and streams. Unlike wastewater from homes, storm water is generally not treated before reaching waterways.

Conservation Specialist Jayne Jenks shares simple ways everyone can help protect water quality, including picking up pet waste, keeping yard debris out of streets, and using lawn chemicals responsibly. The county will also spotlight its Adopt-a-Storm Drain volunteer program and host a free “Only Rain Down the Drain!” webinar to help residents learn how small actions can make a big difference for wildlife and local waterways.