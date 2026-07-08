What Can Go Wrong with Beneficiaries?

Naming a beneficiary may seem simple, but small mistakes can create big problems for loved ones.

Kirsten Hildebrand, Owner and Lead Attorney, and Matthew Kaplan, Partner and Attorney at Hildebrand Law Firm, join The Morning Blend to discuss what can go wrong with beneficiary designations and why keeping them up to date is so important. From major life changes to outdated paperwork, they’ll explain how these decisions can impact where assets go and how families can avoid unnecessary conflict.

Hildebrand Law Firm helps individuals and families better understand estate planning and the steps they can take to protect their wishes.

To learn more, register for one of Hildebrand Law Firm’s free educational workshops or schedule a consultation. Call 414-409-7122 or visit hildebrandlawfirm.net.