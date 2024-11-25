Welch's is On the Go, Wherever You Go!

The most wonderful time of the year isn’t always so wonderful when holiday travel is involved. With the busiest week of the year for getaways fast approaching, travel expert Lisa Niver is here with tips and tricks to keep the whole family on track. From snacks to entertainment to having a plan to manage the unexpected, we’ve got you covered. This year, bring the snacks you like! Enjoy Welch's Fruit Snacks for a easy on-the-go snack made with real fruit. For more information, visit America's Favorite Fruit Snacks - Welch's® Fruit Snacks

