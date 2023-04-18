Weight Management and New Treatments in Care

Obesity is only getting worse across the US. In 1990, not one state had obesity rates higher than 20%, but now every state in America has an obesity rate higher than 20%. This is only expected to get worse. Nearly half of U.S. adults will have obesity by 2030. And while many adults try to lose weight each year, most will fail due to biological factors and access to care.

Dr. Melynda Barnes, Ro’s Chief Medical Officer will discuss the challenges of long-term weight management and share information about new, effective treatments that are making headlines and helping patients accomplish their weight loss goals.