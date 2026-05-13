Weekend Getaway to Elgin, Illinois

The Elgin Area in Illinois is the perfect weekend escape that’s close to home and packed with adventure, culture, and fun. The Explore Elgin Area team has plans for getaways, promotions about all the festivals and events in the area and a complete listing of restaurants and attractions perfect for families, friends, solo travelers and romantic weekend getaways.

Morning Blend Viewers can sign up for Explore Elgin Area teams contest to win a weekend getaway. The contest includes a hotel stay for four and tickets to Santa’s Village. For more information, visit ExploreElginArea.com.